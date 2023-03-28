ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC exams end today, higher secondary tomorrow

March 28, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

This year’s SSLC examinations in the State will conclude on Wednesday. The Plus One and Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will end on Thursday, as also the annual examinations for Classes I to IX.

Valuation of SSLC answer scripts will be held in 70 camps from April 3 to 26. More than 18,000 teachers are likely to take part in valuation duty. Post-valuation scores will be entered online from the valuation centres and the tabulation done at the Pareeksha Bhavan. The examination results will be declared in the second week of May. As many as 4.19 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC examinations.

A total of 4.25 lakh students are appearing for the Plus One and 4.42 lakh students for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The higher secondary valuation will also begin on April 3 and continue till the first week of May. Nearly 25,000 teachers will take part in answer script valuation in 80 camps.

Nearly 3,500 vocational higher secondary teachers will take part in valuation in eight centres from April 3.

Schools will close for the summer vacations on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US