SSLC exams end today, higher secondary tomorrow

March 28, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

This year’s SSLC examinations in the State will conclude on Wednesday. The Plus One and Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will end on Thursday, as also the annual examinations for Classes I to IX.

Valuation of SSLC answer scripts will be held in 70 camps from April 3 to 26. More than 18,000 teachers are likely to take part in valuation duty. Post-valuation scores will be entered online from the valuation centres and the tabulation done at the Pareeksha Bhavan. The examination results will be declared in the second week of May. As many as 4.19 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC examinations.

A total of 4.25 lakh students are appearing for the Plus One and 4.42 lakh students for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations.

The higher secondary valuation will also begin on April 3 and continue till the first week of May. Nearly 25,000 teachers will take part in answer script valuation in 80 camps.

Nearly 3,500 vocational higher secondary teachers will take part in valuation in eight centres from April 3.

Schools will close for the summer vacations on Friday.