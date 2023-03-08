SSLC exams begin today

March 08, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

This year’s SSLC exams will get under way on Thursday.

The higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will begin on Friday.

As many as 4,19,362 regular students and 192 students in the private category will appear for the SSLC examinations. Of them, 2,13,801 are boys and 2,05,561 girls.

There will be 2,960 centres for the examinations, which will conclude on March 29. The examinations will begin at 9.30 a.m.

The number of candidates from government schools is 1,40,703; that from aided schools is 2,51,567; and from unaided schools is 27,092.

As many as 518 students will appear for the examinations in eight schools in the Gulf region and 289 students in nine schools in the Lakshadweep region.

Valuation of answer scripts will be held in 70 camps from April 3 to 26. Tabulation process will be held simultaneously beginning April 5. The examination results will be declared in the second week of May.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said all arrangements for the examinations had been made. Teachers should ensure that drinking water is available in classrooms for students appearing for the examinations. Discussions had been held with the State Police Chief to review security arrangements. Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. convened an online meeting of education officers, he said.