HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SSLC exams begin today

March 08, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Students preparing for the SSLC examination at the Sports Division Hostel in Kannur on Thursday.

Students preparing for the SSLC examination at the Sports Division Hostel in Kannur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

This year’s SSLC exams will get under way on Thursday.

The higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will begin on Friday.

As many as 4,19,362 regular students and 192 students in the private category will appear for the SSLC examinations. Of them, 2,13,801 are boys and 2,05,561 girls.

There will be 2,960 centres for the examinations, which will conclude on March 29. The examinations will begin at 9.30 a.m.

The number of candidates from government schools is 1,40,703; that from aided schools is 2,51,567; and from unaided schools is 27,092.

Students preparing for the SSLC examination which begins on Thursday. A scene from a school in Thrissur on Wednesday.

Students preparing for the SSLC examination which begins on Thursday. A scene from a school in Thrissur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

As many as 518 students will appear for the examinations in eight schools in the Gulf region and 289 students in nine schools in the Lakshadweep region.

Valuation of answer scripts will be held in 70 camps from April 3 to 26. Tabulation process will be held simultaneously beginning April 5. The examination results will be declared in the second week of May.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said all arrangements for the examinations had been made. Teachers should ensure that drinking water is available in classrooms for students appearing for the examinations. Discussions had been held with the State Police Chief to review security arrangements. Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. convened an online meeting of education officers, he said.

Teachers at Government Moyans Model Girls Higher Secondary in Palakkad arranging classrooms for the SSLC examination on Monday.

Teachers at Government Moyans Model Girls Higher Secondary in Palakkad arranging classrooms for the SSLC examination on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.