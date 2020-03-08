SSLC exams begin on Tuesday

This year’s SSLC/THSLC/AHSLC examinations will be held from March 10 to 26.

As many as 4,22,450 regular students will appear for the SSLC examinations from 2,945 centres in the State and nine each in Lakshadweep and the Gulf region.

Of the total number of candidates, 2,16,067 are boys and 2,06,383 are girls. The number of students appearing for the examinations in government schools is 1,38,457, in aided schools 2,53,539, and in unaided schools is 30,454.

The number of candidates in the Gulf region is 597 and in Lakshadweep it is 592. As many as 87 candidates are taking the examination in the old scheme. The maximum number of students sitting for the examination is in Malappuram educational district — 26,869. The least is in the Kuttanad educational district in Alappuzha — 2,107.

Most and least

The school from where the maximum number of students are appearing for the exam is PKMMHS, Edarikode — 2.327. The least is from Government High School, Thekkekara — two.

In the THSLC (Technical High School Leaving Certificate) category, 3,091 candidates will appear for the examinations in 48 exam centres. In the AHSLC (Art High School Leaving Certificate) category, 70 students from Cheruthuruthy Art Higher Secondary School, Kalamandalam, will appear for the examinations.

Valuation in two phases

There are 29 exam centres for the SSLC (Hearing Impaired) exams and 261 candidates. In the THSLC (Hearing Impaired) category, 17 students will take the examinations from two centres. Valuation will be held in two phases in 54 centralised valuation camps. The first phase will be from April 2 to 8 and the second from April 15 to 23. The appointment orders for additional chief examiners and assistant examiners for the valuation camps will be available on the Pareeksha Bhavan website from March 26.