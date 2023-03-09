SSLC exams begin; HSS, VHS exams from today

March 09, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The annual SSLC examinations got under way in the State on Thursday. As many as 4.19 lakh students are appearing for the examinations. They include regular and private category students.

There are 2,960 examinations centres. The examinations will conclude on March 29. Students are also appearing for the examinations in the Gulf region and the Lakshadweep.

On Thursday, students appeared for the First Language Part 1 examinations in subjects such as Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Sanskrit, and Arabic. The examinations began at 9.30 a.m. and ended at 11.15 a.m.

The Malayalam paper went off smoothly for the large part. Some students, however, said it was lengthy and they ran out of time.

Students also wilted in the heat. Schools, though, had made arrangements for drinking water, besides asking the examinees to bring water with them.

These are the first examinations after COVID-19 to be held without focus area restrictions in the wake of a full-fledged academic year.

HSS, VHS exams

The higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will begin on Friday.

A total of 4,25,361 students will appear for the Plus One higher secondary examinations and 4,42,067 for the Plus Two examinations in 2,023 examination centres. Of the total Plus One candidates, 39,559 will appear in the open school category; 3,84,268 in the regular category; and 1,534 in the technical category.

Of the Plus Two candidates, 41,942 will take the exam in the open school category; 3,98,127 in the regular category; and 1,998 in the technical category.

Students will sit for the Sociology, Anthropology, and Electronic Systems examinations on Friday.

The higher secondary examinations will come to end on March 30. Valuation of answer scripts will be held in 80 camps from April 3.

As many as 28,820 students will appear for the VHSE Plus One examinations and 30,740 for the Plus Two examinations in 389 centres. The valuation will be held in eight centres from April 3.

The examinations for Classes I to IX will begin on March 13.

Teachers had expressed apprehension over being asked to take up exam duty for upper primary and high school classes after completing their SSLC invigilation the same morning. However, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said some decisions that might not suit all teachers had to be taken. Teacher were in schools in the morning and afternoon usually anyway, he said.

The Minister said all arrangements had been made in the exam centres.