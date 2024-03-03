SSLC examinations to begin in Kerala on Monday

March 03, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

This year’s SSLC, THSLC, and AHSLC examinations will get under way on Monday.

All arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examinations have been made, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said at a press conference here on Sunday.

As many as 4,27,105 students will appear for the SSLC examinations in the regular category in 2,971 examination centres — 2,955 in the State, nine in Lakshadweep, and seven in the Gulf region.

Of the examinees, 2,17,525 are boys and 2,09,580 are girls.

Of the students taking the examinations, 2,55,360 are from government aided schools and 1,43,557 are from government schools. As many as 28,188 students will appear for the examinations from the unaided sector too. The number of candidates taking the examination in the Gulf region is 536 and in Lakshadweep is 285. As many as 26 old scheme students will also sit for the examination.

The maximum number of students appearing for the examinations is in Malappuram educational district in Malappuram revenue district — 28,180. The least is in Kuttanad educational district in Alappuzha revenue district — 1,843.

Maximum students

The centre where the maximum number of students will sit for the examinations is PKMM HSS, Edaricode, in Tirurangadi educational district — 2,085. The least is in Government HSS, Sivankunnu, and NSS HS in Muvattupuzha educational district; Government HS, Koottoor, Thiruvalla educational district; Hassan Haji Foundation International HS, Thalassery educational district; and NSS HS, Edanad, Mavelikara educational district — one each.

The SSLC examinations will conclude on March 25.

THSLC, AHSLC exams

A total of 2,944 students will appear for the THSLC examinations in 48 examination centres. Sixty students will appear for the AHSLC examinations in one centre. As many as 224 students will appear for the SSLC (Hearing Impaired) examinations in 29 centres and eight students in two centres for the THSLC (Hearing Impaired) examinations.

Valuation

Valuation of answer scripts will begin in 70 centralised valuation camps across the State on April 3. It will be held in two phases — first from April 3 to 12 and the second from April 15 to April 20.

Scheme finalisation camps ahead of the centralised valuation will begin in the third week of March.