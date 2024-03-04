SSLC examinations get under way

March 04, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The SSLC examinations for the 2023-24 academic year got under way in the State on Monday.

Over 4.27 lakh students are appearing for the examinations in the regular category in 2,971 examination centres - 2,955 in the State, nine in Lakshadweep, and seven in the Gulf region.

On Monday, the students sat for the First Language Part 1 examination from 9.30 a.m. to 11.15 a.m. Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Arabic, Urdu, Gujarati, and Sanskrit were the papers scheduled for the day. While some students were confident about doing well, others were suffering from nerves as they began the first of the examinations that would go on for three more weeks.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty interacted with students after they had finished the day’s examination, at a school in Kochi.

The maximum number of students appearing for the examinations is in Malappuram educational district – 28,180.

Only one student each is scheduled to write the examinations in Government HSS, Sivankunnu, and NSS HS in Muvattupuzha educational district; Government HS, Koottoor, Thiruvalla educational district; Hassan Haji Foundation International HS, Thalassery educational district; and NSS HS, Edanad, Mavelikkara educational district.

The maximum number of students taking the examinations is at PKMM HSS, Edaricode, in Tirurangadi educational district – 2,085.

The SSLC examinations will conclude on March 25, and valuation of answer scripts will begin on April 3.

Besides the SSLC examinations, the THSLC and the AHSLC examinations also began on Monday. A total of 2,944 students are appearing for the THSLC examinations, 60 students for the AHSLC exam, 224 students for the SSLC (Hearing Impaired) examinations, and eight students for the THSLC (Hearing Impaired) examinations.

The higher secondary examinations had begun on March 1.

