SSLC examination results on portal, app

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has made arrangements for publishing the results of the SSLC examinations on the cloud-based portal result.kite.kerala.gov.in and the Saphalam 2020 mobile application on Tuesday.

Besides individual results, an analysis of the results at the school, educational district, and revenue district levels; subject-based analysis; various reports; and graphics will be available on the portal and app on the link ‘Result analysis’ without any need to log in.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store by searching for Saphalam 2020.

Downloading the app early enough will help avoid data traffic at the last minute and obtain the results easily.

KITE Chief Executive Officer K. Anvar Sadath, in a statement on Saturday, said Internet broadband had been made available in 11,769 schools from the primary level as part of the High-Tech School project.

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, arrangements had been made to provide the results to students easily on schools’ Sampoorna login.