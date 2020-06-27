SSLC examination results on portal, app

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has made arrangements for publishing the results of the SSLC examinations on the cloud-based portal result.kite.kerala.gov.in and the Saphalam 2020 mobile application on Tuesday.
Besides individual results, an analysis of the results at the school, educational district, and revenue district levels; subject-based analysis; various reports; and graphics will be available on the portal and app on the link ‘Result analysis’ without any need to log in.
The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store by searching for Saphalam 2020.
Downloading the app early enough will help avoid data traffic at the last minute and obtain the results easily.
KITE Chief Executive Officer K. Anvar Sadath, in a statement on Saturday, said Internet broadband had been made available in 11,769 schools from the primary level as part of the High-Tech School project.
In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, arrangements had been made to provide the results to students easily on schools’ Sampoorna login.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath