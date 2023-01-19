SSLC exam registration begins

January 19, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Registration for the SSLC examinations to be held in March has begun. Details are available on the Sampoorna login. Registration has to be completed before January 27, a statement from the Pareeksha Bhavan has said. ADVERTISEMENT

