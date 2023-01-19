ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC exam registration begins

January 19, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Registration for the SSLC examinations to be held in March has begun. Details are available on the Sampoorna login. Registration has to be completed before January 27, a statement from the Pareeksha Bhavan has said.

