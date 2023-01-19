SSLC exam registration begins

Registration for the SSLC examinations to be held in March has begun. Details are available on the Sampoorna login. Registration has to be completed before January 27, a statement from the Pareeksha Bhavan has said.
January 19, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram
