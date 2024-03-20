SSLC exam malpractice: memo to chief superintendent, three others

March 20, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Examination malpractice was detected by a squad during the SSLC Chemistry examination in the district on Wednesday.

The chief superintendent of an SSLC examination centre at Anad was found handing over a slip containing question numbers and answers to two students.

The SSLC examination malpractice squad visited Sree Narayana Vilasam Higher Secondary School, Anad, on Wednesday morning following secret information received by the Director of General Education (DGE) that the school headmistress-cum-chief superintendent was writing answers and handing them over to students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The squad led by the Pareeksha Bhavan Secretary reached an examination hall at the school around half an hour into the SSLC Chemistry examination only to find the chief superintendent directly handing over the handwritten paper containing question numbers and answers to two students sitting on a back bench.

The squad also seized Chemistry textbooks from three students appearing for the examinations in a separate room reportedly owing to chicken pox. The textbook, the students, said was given to them by an office assistant for copying the answers and identified him by his person.

The squad issued memos to the chief superintendent, deputy superintendent who is an external teacher, invigilator, and the office assistant.

The Attingal district education officer was asked to remove the chief superintendent and post a new official instead.

Inspections in other examination halls did not yield any copies of the handwritten slip that the chief superintendent was handing over to the two students.

Examination squads function at various levels, right from AEO-DEO level up to the State-level, for the SSLC examinations every day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.