December 20, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As the last date for remitting fee along with the fine for the SSLC, THSLC, SSLC (hearing impaired), THSLC (hearing impaired) examinations to be held in March has ended, students can submit the fee along with ₹350 as superfine till Friday, a statement from the Pareeksha Bhavan said in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.