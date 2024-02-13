GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SSLC, class XII revision classes on Victers from February 14

February 13, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Revision classes for students appearing for the SSLC and class XII examinations in March will be telecast on the KITE Victers channel from Wednesday.

Four classes of half an hour duration each will be telecast for class X students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These will be re-telecast the next day on KITE Victers from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and on KITE Victers Plus that evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For Plus Two higher secondary students, six classes, two in one subject each, will be telecast from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

These classes will be shown again the next day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on KITE Victers and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on KITE Victers Plus.

The telecast schedule will be available on kite.kerala.gov.in, a statement from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) said on February 12.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.