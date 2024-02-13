SSLC, class XII revision classes on Victers from February 14

February 13, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Revision classes for students appearing for the SSLC and class XII examinations in March will be telecast on the KITE Victers channel from Wednesday.

Four classes of half an hour duration each will be telecast for class X students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These will be re-telecast the next day on KITE Victers from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and on KITE Victers Plus that evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For Plus Two higher secondary students, six classes, two in one subject each, will be telecast from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

These classes will be shown again the next day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on KITE Victers and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on KITE Victers Plus.

The telecast schedule will be available on kite.kerala.gov.in, a statement from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) said on February 12.