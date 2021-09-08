Thiruvananthapuram

08 September 2021 19:51 IST

Certificates of students who cleared the SSLC examinations this year are available on DigiLocker.

The facility has been made available by Pareeksha Bhavan under the General Education Department with the support of the Kerala State IT Mission, e-Mission, and the national e-Governance division.

To get SSLC certificates on DigiLocker, log into DigiLocker and click ‘Get more now.’ In the Education section, select ‘Board of Public Examination Kerala’ and then ‘Class X School Leaving Certificate.’ Enter register number and year and follow the instructions to get the SSLC certificate.

In case of any difficulties, contact the Kerala State IT Mission’s citizen call centre on 0471-155300 (toll-free), 0471-2335523 (toll-free).