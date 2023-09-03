ADVERTISEMENT

SSK to impart swimming lessons to differently abled children

September 03, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

Training sessions being held in the swimming pool at East Nadakkavu

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate ‘Beats’, a special programme of Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) to impart swimming lessons to differently abled children in Kozhikode district on Monday. The training sessions are being held in the swimming pool at East Nadakkavu for batches of 10 children from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for two weeks, with priority to visually challenged children. SSK district coordinator A.K. Abdul Hakeem said the training would help the children improve their confidence and courage.

