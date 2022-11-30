  1. EPaper
SSK to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Music and dance by differently abled children and other cultural programmes will be organised

November 30, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, (SSK) will observe International Day of Persons with Disabilities in block resource centres (BRCs) and schools across the State on December 3.

A host of programmes will be organised under the umbrella of the 168 BRCs to communicate the day’s importance to the public.

At the State-level, a short film festival, cycle rally, balloon trips, mass run, football contests, and painting and handicrafts exhibitions will be organised.

Special programmes will be organised in BRCs. These include music and dance by differently abled children and other cultural programmes. Programmes will also be held in schools where differently abled children study.

Short film festival

Entries for the short film festival have been invited from within the State and outside. Films of three to seven minute duration on topics that include uplift of differently abled children, development of the differently abled sector, and transformation into disabled friendly can be submitted for the festival.

The first prize will be cash award of ₹25,000, second prize ₹20,000, and third prize ₹15,000, besides a citation. A jury comprising prominent people from the education and film sectors will select the best entry.

Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, Director A.R. Supriya said parent-teacher organising committees would meet at district and and BRC levels to make the programmes effective.

