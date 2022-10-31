SSK SPACE for bed-ridden children in schools

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 31, 2022 21:39 IST

The Samagra Shiksha, Kerala (SSK) is launching facilities, including intensive care unit bed, for bed-ridden children who want to attend schools.

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open it at the Government Higher Secondary School, Karaparamba, Kozhikode, on Tuesday. SSK officials said the project titled Special Platform for Achieving Classroom Experiences for Bedridden Children (SPACE) was conceived as a follow-up scheme to ‘Changathikoottam’, through which school students reached the homes of bed-ridden children to help them in studies and read books. SPACE would provide digital equipment too.

A teacher and a helper too will be there. The philosophy of reverse inclusion, taking classroom experience to students who are unable to reach schools on their own is behind the scheme, the officials added.

The SSK has approved funds for 28 such SPACE centres, two each in a district. The second school to have the centre is Government Higher Secondary School, Pannur.

