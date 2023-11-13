SSK organises programme for differently abled children

November 13, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kazhakuttam MLA Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated ‘Uyare-2023’, a programme organized by Samagra Shiksha Kerala South URC (Urban Resource Centre) for differently abled children who get home-based education.

Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out the importance of such programmes in inspiring such children. Akkulam Ward Councillor S. Suresh, Samagra Shiksha Kerala District Project Coordinator Javad S. and District Project Officer B. Sreekumaran were among those present on the occasion.

Children and parents were motivated by clinical psychologist Sunil Raj’s class and entertained by Sajan’s folk song and Shijina Preet’s balloon art.