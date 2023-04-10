ADVERTISEMENT

SSK launches special scheme to help tribal students

April 10, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Padippu Thunakkootam is a special project that aims at ensuring academic quality and attendance among tribal students; it has been initially implemented in one tribal settlement under the Chinnakkanal panchayat in Idukki

The Hindu Bureau

Chempakathozu Kudi tribal head Chellan addressing the meeting on Friday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a first, Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) has launched a special project titled Padippu Thunakkootam (learning support group), to address the educational issues faced by the students in tribal areas of the State.

According to officials, the project aims at ensuring academic quality and attendance among tribal students. The project has been initially implemented in one tribal settlement under the Chinnakkanal panchayat in Idukki.

According to officials, a three-day-long survey was recently conducted in the three Ooru (Settlements) Chempakathozu Kudi, Pachapul Kudi, and Tank Kudi under Chinnakkanal grama panchayat in Idukki. “The survey found that many, especially girl students, have dropped out of school. The girls are not allowed to attend school during seven days of their monthly cycles each month. It causes long absences for girls. A total of 48 students under the age of 5 to 14 years were studying at Chempakathozhu Kudi Government Tribal School and a total of 20 students dropped out. Out of these, 12 are girl students,“ said Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) Idukki district project coordinator D. Bindumol.

After the survey, a meeting was held at Chempakathozhu Kudi Lower Primary School on Friday with the presence of the Senior lecturer T.P. Kaladharan, tribal head, ward member, school headmaster, Anganwadi teacher, tribal promotor, and SSK officials.

“The meeting formed an 11-member Padippu Thunakkootam committee to ensure the students from the tribal settlements attend school ad get quality education. The Padippu Thunakkootam members include tribal head, tribal promotor, ward member, Anganwadi teacher, SSK officials, headmaster, and parents of the students,” said Ms Bindumol.

“The project initially starts in the last week of April at Chempakathozhu Kudi tribal settlement and then starts at Tank Kudi and Pachappul Kudi tribal settlements. The Padippu Thunakkootam will mainly ensure the attendance of the students. A two-day Padippu Kondattam ( Children’s festival) will be held at the school in the last week of April,” said the official.

According to officials, the project will be implemented in other tribal settlements in the State. “The main aim of the special project is to ensure the tribal students are able to learn and write,“ she said.

Last November, SSK implemented Padippurussi (taste of learning), a special scheme intended to equip students of Muthuvan tribal settlements at Edamalakkudy, Idukki, to read and write Malayalam. According to officials, the project was a success, and the same project will follow in Chempakathozhu Kudi tribal settlement.

“The Muthuvan children in Chempakathozhu Kudi are also unfamiliar with Malayalam. The Padippurussi scheme uses the Muthuvan dialect initially. The Muthuvan culture and language are weaved into the study method, which is mainly through learning cards and then changed to normal Malayalam,” said the official.

