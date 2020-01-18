SSI murder: two remanded

Two suspects in the murder of a police Special Sub Inspector at a checkpost in Kanyakumari district were remanded in judicial custody late Thursday night, the police said here on Friday.

The duo, Abdul Shameem (29) and Taufeeq (27), were produced before the Kuzhithurai Judicial Magistrate Court and remanded in judicial custody till January 20.

The two, hailing from Thiruvithancode near Nagercoil, had shot at Special Sub Inspector Wilson using a pistol and stabbed him when he was on duty at the Kaliyakavilai checkpoint on the border with Kerala on January 8.

According to DIG, Tirunelveli Range, Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, the duo during interrogation had confessed that they killed Wilson only to take revenge on the police for arresting eight members of their organisation. He said a separate petition had been filed seeking police custody.

The police said the duo had confessed to having links with some IS activists from Kerala’s Mallappuram and Kozhikode districts.