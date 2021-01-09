SSGs to be strengthened in Wayanad schools

Services of retired teachers and alumni to be utilised

A meeting of senior officials of various departments, chaired by district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar, decided to strengthen School Support Groups (SSGs) to rejuvenate the public school sector in the district .

SSGs will be strengthened in all government and aided high schools, and higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools after reconstituting them.

Retired teachers, alumni, representatives of civic bodies, and serving teachers will be included in the groups. As part of the initiative, the services of members will be utilised to address issues such as dearth of teaching staff.

The meeting also decided to address issues pertaining to travelling by students and physical distancing in buses and bus shelters to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The meet also directed school authorities to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocol at schools.