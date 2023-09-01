HamberMenu
SSF takes out nationwide rally in golden jubilee year

September 01, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
SSF national president Mohammed Farooq Naeemi addressing a reception in Uttar Pradesh during the nationwide Samvidhan Yatra.

The Sunni Students Federation (SSF), the student wing of the traditional Sunni Muslim group headed by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, is taking out a nationwide rally named Samvidhan Yatra ahead of its golden jubilee celebrations.

SSF national president Mohammed Farooq Naeemi is leading the rally that was flagged off by Hazratbal Masjid Imam Mufti Bilal Ahmed at Sri Nagar in Jammu and Kashmir on August 12.

SSF leaders said that the Yatra would cover 22 States, and receptions are being arranged in 33 centres. The SSF is raising many socio-cultural issues that the students across the country are facing. “We are visiting major university campuses in different States during the Yatra and engage in conversations and debates with students. Gatherings of religious harmony and meetings with village people as well as educational experts are also on our agenda,” said Dr. Naeemi.

He said that the Samvidhan Yatra would put forth projects and plans for the educational uplift of minorities and Dalits. The Yatra will also suggest comprehensive proposals for employment sector.

“We are distributing scholarships and study materials, apart from setting up skill development centres in different States,” said Dr. Naeemi.

The rally will reach a crescendo when it enters Kerala in a week. It will conclude in Bengaluru on September 10.

SSF national leaders Noushad Alam Misbahi, Suhairuddin Noorani, Ubaidulla Saqafi, Qamar Saqafi, Mueenuddin Tripura and Dilshad Kashmiri are accompanying Dr. Naeemi in the Yatra.

The SSF will hold its Golden 50 meeting in Mumbai on November 24, the day when the organisation was formally launched half a century ago.

