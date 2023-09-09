SSF Samvidhan Yatra enters Kerala, to conclude in Bengaluru today

September 09, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A nation-wide rally being taken out by the Sunni Students Federation (SSF) ahead of its golden jubilee conference entered Kerala on Saturday. The rally named Samvidhan Yatra raising the slogan ‘we the people of India’ was given a warm welcome at the State border at Walayar.

A team of scholars led by Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama district president Kombam K.P. Mohammed Musliar received the rally at Walayar. Kerala Muslim Jamat district president N.K. Sirajuddin Faisy, general secretary Shoukath Haji, Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) State secretaries Ummer Ongallur and M.V. Siddik Saqafi, SYS district president Ashraf Ahsani, district secretary Aboobacker Avanakkanna, SSF district president Hafis Abbas Saqafi, and general secretary C.M. Jafar were among those who received the rally.

The rally entered Kerala after covering 20 States and passing through dozens of backward villages in the country. The rally started from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on August 13, and will conclude at Bengaluru on Sunday.

SSF leaders said that India’s Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, Kerala Muslim Jamat secretary Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Sivakumar, and Minister for Home G. Parameswara will attend the finale of the rally in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The SSF will hold its golden jubilee celebrations in Mumbai on November 24, 25 and 26.