SSF Sahityotsav Award for P.N. Gopikrishnan

The Kerala State Sunni Students Federation (SSF) chose poet P.N. Gopikrishnan for its Sahityotsav Award this year. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama secretary Ponmala Abdul Qadir Musliar gave away the award to Mr. Gopikrishnan at Manjeri on August 30 (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The award comprises a cash prize of ₹50,001 and a plaque. Shashi Tharoor, K. Sacchidanandan, N.S. Madhavan, Topil Mohammad Meeran, K.P. Ramanunny, and P. Surendran were the award recipients in previous years.

Writers Venkatesh Ramakrishnan, Rajeev Shankaran, C.N. Jafar Swadiq, Firdaus Suraji Saqafi, and C.R.K. Muhammad addressed the function.

The function also marked the beginning of the SSF’s 31st State arts festival. Marathi writer Vishwas Patil inaugurated the festival. As many as 1,946 contestants from across Kerala and the Nilgiris are participating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.