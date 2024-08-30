GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SSF Sahityotsav Award for P.N. Gopikrishnan

Published - August 30, 2024 08:01 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama secretary Ponmala Abdul Qadir Musliar giving away the SSF Sahityotsav Award to poet P.N. Gopikrishnan at Manjeri on Friday.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama secretary Ponmala Abdul Qadir Musliar giving away the SSF Sahityotsav Award to poet P.N. Gopikrishnan at Manjeri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Kerala State Sunni Students Federation (SSF) chose poet P.N. Gopikrishnan for its Sahityotsav Award this year. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama secretary Ponmala Abdul Qadir Musliar gave away the award to Mr. Gopikrishnan at Manjeri on August 30 (Friday).

The award comprises a cash prize of ₹50,001 and a plaque. Shashi Tharoor, K. Sacchidanandan, N.S. Madhavan, Topil Mohammad Meeran, K.P. Ramanunny, and P. Surendran were the award recipients in previous years.

Writers Venkatesh Ramakrishnan, Rajeev Shankaran, C.N. Jafar Swadiq, Firdaus Suraji Saqafi, and C.R.K. Muhammad addressed the function.

The function also marked the beginning of the SSF’s 31st State arts festival. Marathi writer Vishwas Patil inaugurated the festival. As many as 1,946 contestants from across Kerala and the Nilgiris are participating.

