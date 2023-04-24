ADVERTISEMENT

SSF meet begins in Kannur

April 24, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty flags were hoisted under the leadership of former Sunni Students’ Federation (SSF) office-bearers Abubakar Musliar Pattuvam, B.S. Alikunhi Faizi, P.A.K. Muzhapala, Abubakar Sharwani, and A.K.C. Muhammad Faizi at the Kannur police ground here on Sunday marking the commencement of the Golden Fifty Kerala Students Conference of the SSF.

Mayor T.O. Mohanan inaugurated the conference which will conclude on April 29.

Events such as book festival, debates, and cultural programmes are being held at 10 venues in the city as part of the meet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US