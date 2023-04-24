HamberMenu
SSF meet begins in Kannur

April 24, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty flags were hoisted under the leadership of former Sunni Students’ Federation (SSF) office-bearers Abubakar Musliar Pattuvam, B.S. Alikunhi Faizi, P.A.K. Muzhapala, Abubakar Sharwani, and A.K.C. Muhammad Faizi at the Kannur police ground here on Sunday marking the commencement of the Golden Fifty Kerala Students Conference of the SSF.

Mayor T.O. Mohanan inaugurated the conference which will conclude on April 29.

Events such as book festival, debates, and cultural programmes are being held at 10 venues in the city as part of the meet.

