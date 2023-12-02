SSF celebrates golden jubilee in Mumbai

December 02, 2023 02:11 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Sunni Students’ Federation (SSF) celebrated its golden jubilee with a three-day mega conference in Mumbai last week. Thousands of members from 25 States gathered at the conference.

Delivering the keynote address, India’s Sunni leader A. P. Aboobacker Musliar called upon the people to safeguard the country’s Constitution. “Our country stands with its head high up on the pedestal of our Constitution. We need to safeguard it, which guarantees the country’s unity in diversity,” he said.

The Musliar warned that any attempt to convert India into a monoculture would be detrimental to its pluralistic society. It will not strengthen the country, he said.

He said Indian Muslims would be in the forefront to work for the country’s progress and development.

Noted Islamic scholar Shaikh Afeefuddin Jilani from Malaysia inaugurated the conference. Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar was the chief guest.

Madin Academy, Malappuram, chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari presided over the function. Islamic scholars such as Syed Mueen Miya Jilani, Allama Husain Shah Jilani, Mihdi Miya Sahib, Mannan Miya Sahib, Mufti Badle Alam, Syed Fazal Koyamma, Abdul Hameed Musliar Mani, Abdul Hakeem Azhari, Mohammed Farook Nayeemi, and Noushad Alam Misbahi were among those who addressed the gathering.

Noushad Alam Misbahi from Odisha was elected national president and C. P. Ubaidulla Saqafi from Kerala was elected general secretary of the SSF. Mohammed Shareef Nisami was elected finance secretary.

Suhairuddin Noorani from West Bengal, Faqeehul Kamar Saqafi from Bihar are the new vice presidents. Mohammed Shareef from Bengaluru, Mueenuddin from Tripura, Salman Khurshid from Manipur, Mohammed Ashhar and Kamaluddin Saqafi from Tamil Nadu, C. N. Jafar Sadik and Latheef Sahadi from Karnataka, Abdurasheed Barakati from Maharashtra, Ahmed Sherin from Kerala, Abdurahman Bukhari from Delhi, Rauf Khan from Karnataka, Abubacker and Dilshad from Jammu and Kashmir, and Shafi Nurani from Delhi are secretaries.

