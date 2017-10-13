SSA to seed reading habit in children

The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Kerala, will launch a two-week initiative from November 1 to inculcate reading culture among schoolchildren.

Titled Nalla Vayana, Nalla Padanam, Nalla Jeevitham, it proposes to set up libraries in all classrooms in aided and government schools to develop students as good readers.

A.P. Kuttikrishnan, State project director, SSA, told The Hindu that steps would be taken to involve former students, cultural activists, government employees, local residents, and people’s representatives to donate books to these libraries. Central libraries too would be set up in all schools and teachers could make use of the digital library of the Education Department.

Malayalam, English

“The class libraries will have both English and Malayalam books. The book donation drive will start on Kerala Formation Day on November 1 and culminate on November 14, Children’s Day,” he said.

SSA sources said teachers, students, and old students would visit houses in the locality of the schools on November 1 as part of the drive and speak to the residents about the project. Books could also be donated to set up libraries in memory of eminent personalities who had made a mark in their chosen fields.

In schools, students would be asked to speak for five minutes everyday on a book they had read.

They would also be asked to write their views on a noticeboard to be installed in each class. The best jottings would be exhibited at the panchayat level. They would be shared in the social media as well. The collection of the best jottings would be honoured with an award at the district and State level.

The sources said cultural activities too had been planned in schools as well as at the grama panchayat level. Writers and cultural activists could be invited to schools to interact with students. Documentaries on writers could be screened. Creative workshops could be held by Vidyarangam Kalasahitya Vedi units. There could be a meeting of teachers who were writers as well and their works could be compiled and published, the sources added.