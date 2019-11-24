SRP denounces Maoist tactics

Dismissing CPI(Maoist) as a group of anarchists who are spreading the logic of identity politics and post-modernism, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member S. Ramachandran Pillai has said that they cannot claim the legacy of those who fell out of the mainstream Left movement in the late 1960s.

“They do not have anything to do with Mao or Marxism. They are not misguided revolutionaries either,” he said here on Sunday while opening a seminar organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on ‘Democratic society and pseudo-Maoists’.

Mr. Pillai said a large number of Naxalites who dissented with the mainstream Left in the 60s and 70s had joined the democratic politics later.

“A few of the scattered anarchists among them, however, declared themselves to be Maoists in 2004. They are found to be spreading post-modern logic and identity politics,” he said.

Mr. Pillai claimed that such people were using the term Maoist to mislead people with pro-Left leanings. “Mao coined the term ‘mass line’ to stress that Marxists need to work with the people to form the political line of action. He never supported the kind of adventurist activities being practised by these self-declared Maoists,” Mr. Pillai said.

The CPI(M) leader also questioned the Maoist analysis of the Indian situation. “The CPI(Maoist) is seen drawing parallels with the social situation in India with the condition in China during Mao’s time. China during the 20s was a semi-colonial country which had feudal lords. There was a local elite with no role in economic activity, who were called comprador capitalists,” Mr. Pillai said. The Indian situation was markedly different. “Even the big farmers here have capitalist leanings... Only blind people can call them comprador capitalists. The global condition is also different,” Mr. Pillai said.

He said that the CPI (Maoist) should come forward for a democratic dialogue.