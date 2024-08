The Palghat Fine Arts Society will organise a classical music concert by Srirangam V. Venkatanagarajan and team here on August 25 evening. Sriramya Mantha will accompany Mr. Venkatanagarajan on violin, Akshayram R. on mridangam, and Sivaramakrishna K.R. on kanjira. An All-India Radio A-grade artiste, Mr. Venkatanagarajan has won several awards, including Maharajapuram Santhanam Award, Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer Youth Excellence Award, and Shanmukha Sangeetha Shiromani Award.

