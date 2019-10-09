Kerala Government extends suspension of Sriram Venkitaraman

The Kerala government has extended the suspension of IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman by 60 days.

The 2013 batch officer had come under a cloud after the police implicated him in the controversial drunk-and-drive accident that caused the death of journalist K.M. Basheer on August 3.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose told The Hindu that he had sought an explanation from Mr. Venkitaraman. The government had vetted Mr. Venkitaraman’s clarification and decided that there was legitimate ground to extend the officer’s suspension period.

Also read: Witness says he saw IAS officer at the wheel

Mr. Venkitaraman is currently the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation by the Crime Branch. Mr. Venkitaraman had appealed to the government to reinstate him in service as per the provisions of the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1996. The plea was perceived widely as a precursor to an impending request to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) for a favourable order to get himself rehabilitated in the civil services.

The case had taken a severe turn last week after Basheer’s colleagues and kin moved court accusing the police of having destroyed evidence by wilfully delaying the mandatory blood alcohol test on Mr. Venkitaraman by more than 10 hours.

They alleged that the delay had helped Mr. Venkitaraman erase incriminating evidence in the case.