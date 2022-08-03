Kerala

Sriram’s posting: Minister conveys dissatisfaction

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 03, 2022 17:06 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 17:06 IST

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil reportedly conveyed his dissatisfaction to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over being kept in the dark about IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman’s appointment as general manager of the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco).

Sources said Mr. Anil found fault with the move to formalise the posting without due consultation. The appointment was made late Monday after replacing the bureaucrat as Alappuzha Collector with V.R.K. Teja Mylavarapu.

