January 10, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sriram Venkitaraman has been appointed the chairman and managing director of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco). The government has declared the post as equivalent to the cadre post of joint secretary. The IAS official had earlier been posted as general manager of Supplyco.

