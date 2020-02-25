‘Sri Ramakrishna’s life an inspiration’

Thrissur

25 February 2020 22:58 IST

Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa’s simple life has been an inspiration for the entire world, writer Asha Menon has said.

He was delivering the key note address at a celebration held in connection with Sri Ramakrishna Jayanti at Sri Ramakrishna Math at Puranattukara on Tuesday.

Special pujas were done in connection with the Jayanti celebration.

Bhajan led by Dr. Preetha K, head of music department of Sree Sankaracharya University, Kalady, followed.