Kerala

‘Sri Ramakrishna’s life an inspiration’

Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa’s simple life has been an inspiration for the entire world, writer Asha Menon has said.

He was delivering the key note address at a celebration held in connection with Sri Ramakrishna Jayanti at Sri Ramakrishna Math at Puranattukara on Tuesday.

Special pujas were done in connection with the Jayanti celebration.

Bhajan led by Dr. Preetha K, head of music department of Sree Sankaracharya University, Kalady, followed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 10:58:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/sri-ramakrishnas-life-an-inspiration/article30916437.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY