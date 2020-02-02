Sri M to be given civic reception

Noted spiritual leader Sri M will be accorded a civic reception under the aegis of Jatayupara Sree Kodanda Rama Temple Trust at Chadayamangalam on February 4.
Sri M will visit the temple undergoing renovation for reinstallation. Inaugurating the final phase of reconstruction, Sri M will place the stone plate inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 3 p.m.
Later, he will proceed to the Chadayamangalam Mahadeva temple where he will be received with Poornakumbha. After the darshan, he will be accorded the civic reception. Jatayupara Sree Kodanda Rama Temple Trust president Jayakumar will preside. Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan will be present on the occasion.
