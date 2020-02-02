Kerala

Sri M to be given civic reception

more-in

Noted spiritual leader Sri M will be accorded a civic reception under the aegis of Jatayupara Sree Kodanda Rama Temple Trust at Chadayamangalam on February 4.

Sri M will visit the temple undergoing renovation for reinstallation. Inaugurating the final phase of reconstruction, Sri M will place the stone plate inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 3 p.m.

Later, he will proceed to the Chadayamangalam Mahadeva temple where he will be received with Poornakumbha. After the darshan, he will be accorded the civic reception. Jatayupara Sree Kodanda Rama Temple Trust president Jayakumar will preside. Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan will be present on the occasion.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 10:50:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/sri-m-to-be-given-civic-reception/article30721054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY