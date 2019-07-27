Sri Lanka PM prays at Kasaragod temple

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and wife Maitree Wickremesinghe reached Kasaragod on a private visit and offered prayers at the Kumaramangalam temple at Bela, near Kumbla, here on Saturday.

Reports quoting temple priest Ramachandra Adiga said Mr. Wickremesinghe and wife prayed for the prosperity of their nation and welfare of their family.

They had offered prayers at the Sri Mookambika temple in Kollur in neighbouring Udupi district in Karnataka on July 26.

Special pujas

The Sri Lanka premier and wife were reported to have taken part in special pujas at the temple at Bela. Though Mr. Wickremesinghe had offered pujas at the temple at Kollur during an earlier visit, it was for the first time he was visiting the temple here, the priest is quoted as saying.

The premier came to offer pujas at the temple here on the advice of an astrologer, the priest said.

Against the backdrop of the blasts that rocked Sri Lanka in February last, security was shored up in the temple and the routes leading to it.

The Prime Minister and wife reached the temple at 8.50 a.m. and left at 9.30 a.m. after offering prayers. District Collector D. Sajith Babu saw off Mr. Wickremesinghe at the helipad of LaLiT Resorts at Bekal. Sri Lanka Deputy High Commissioner at Chennai V. Wiswanath Aponsu accompanied the premier.