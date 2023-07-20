ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Chithira Thirunal’s death anniversary observed

July 20, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The 32nd death anniversary of former ruler of erstwhile Travancore Sri Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma was observed at a function held in the premises of the Kowdiar Palace here on Thursday.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer who was the chief guest lighted the ceremonial lamp. Members of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore Pooyam Thirunal Gouri Parvathy Bayi, Aswathy Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi and Adithya Varma, and former Ambassadors T.P. Sreenivasan and Venu Rajamony were among those present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US