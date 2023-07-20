Sri Chithira Thirunal’s death anniversary observed

July 20, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The 32nd death anniversary of former ruler of erstwhile Travancore Sri Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma was observed at a function held in the premises of the Kowdiar Palace here on Thursday.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer who was the chief guest lighted the ceremonial lamp. Members of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore Pooyam Thirunal Gouri Parvathy Bayi, Aswathy Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi and Adithya Varma, and former Ambassadors T.P. Sreenivasan and Venu Rajamony were among those present on the occasion.

