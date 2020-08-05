SRHC orders payment of salaries to medical college staff

The State Human Rights Commission has asked the Chief Secretary and the Secretary to the Health Department to take immediate action on the complaint that the employees had not been paid their salaries since the government took over the Kannur Medical College, Anjarakandy, as a COVID-19 treatment hospital.

P. Mohandas, judicial member of the commission, said that after the complaint was fully resolved, the Chief Secretary and the Health Secretary as well as the Kannur District Collector should submit a report within 30 days.

The District Collector took over the hospital on March 24. But those who worked there were still not given jobs or salaries. The employees approached the Chief Secretary and others but no action was taken, said K.P. Madhusoodanan in his complaint.