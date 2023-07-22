ADVERTISEMENT

Sreevarahom UPS students hand over books to libraries of schools

July 22, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Government Upper Primary School, Sreevarahom, and writer Uma Maheswari handing over books to students of Karthika Thirunal Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School for Girls, Manacaud.

Students of Government Upper Primary School, Sreevarahom, marked the valedictory of the ‘Reading Month’ celebrations by handing over books to various government school libraries.

Books on the history of erstwhile Travancore that cost a total of ₹2,000 were given to each school.

The books from the Uthradom Thirunal Marthanda Varma Foundation were handed over by writer Uma Maheswari to the Sreevarahom school. These include ‘Sri Chithira Thirunal Life and Times,’ ‘Ormakalkku 105 Adv. K. Ayyappapillai,’ ‘Sree Padmanabhaswamy Kshetra Charithram, Samskaram, Paramparyam,’ and ‘Gandhiji Keralathodu Paranjathu.’

These books were given to select 10 schools in the city on Friday and Saturday.

Ms. Uma Maheswari; students of Government UPS, Sreevarahom; Headmistress Sugandhakumari; and head teachers of various schools were present on the occasion.

