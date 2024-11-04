Sreepadmanabhaswamy temple slapped with notice for pending tax payments

The Sreepadmanabhaswamy temple has been slapped with a notice for pending tax payments to the tune of ₹1.57 crore during the seven-year period from July 2017 to March 2024.

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence (Kozhikode Regional Unit) under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs issued the notice in August seeking to know why a sum of ₹1,56,92,880 “not paid on taxable supplies made/received” during the period from July 1, 2017, to March 31, 2024, should not be demanded and recovered from the temple with interest and penalty.

The amount comprises Central GST amounting to ₹77,00,203, corresponding State GST of ₹77,00,203 and Kerala Flood Cess totalling ₹2,92,474. GST officials found that the temple has not paid tax on rental income; cloak room services; dhotis; supply of publications, images of the deity and photographs; and hire charges for the temple elephants.

The Central GST officials had initiated steps in this case following information that the temple was not paying GST on the services provided under forward charge mechanism and on services received under reverse charge mechanism. In February this year, an inspection was carried out at the temple office.

On their part, the temple authorities contended that the temple being a religious place and services rendered by the temple are not in the nature of commercial transactions, it has exemption from GST. A temple spokesperson said that the temple authorities were currently in the process of dealing with the matter.