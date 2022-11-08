Sreenivasan murder: PFI leader brought for verification in Palakkad

ADVERTISEMENT

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team brought former Popular Front of India (PFI) State secretary C.A. Rauf to different places in Palakkad district on Tuesday as part of verification in connection with the murder of former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) physical trainer A. Sreenivasan.

The police and NIA sources said Mr. Rauf was involved in the conspiracy to murder Sreenivasan. Mr. Rauf was taken to the ground behind the District Hospital where the police claimed that the conspiracy took place. He was then taken to former PFI offices at Puthuppallitheruvu and Pattambi.

The police said Mr. Rauf had provided shelter for the accused in Sreenivasan’s murder. He had also reportedly prepared a list of RSS workers meant to be slain. The police said Mr. Rauf had handled foreign funds of the PFI, its agitations, and provided legal aid for the accused in various cases.

The NIA had arrested him from his house at Pattambi on October 28. Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State committee member Yahya Koya Thangal too was arrested in connection with the murder.