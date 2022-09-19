Sreenivasan murder: PFI districr secretary held

He allegedly was aware of the conspiracy to murder the RSS leader

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD
September 19, 2022 21:26 IST

Popular Front of India (PFI) district secretary Thottinkara Siddeek was on Monday arrested in connection with the murder of former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) trainer A. Sreenivasan.

The police said Siddeek was arrested, as he was aware of the plan and conspiracy to murder the RSS leader. So far, 27 PFI and SDPI activists were arrested in the case.

The police said Siddeek was arrested following vital information they got from another PFI worker Siraj, who was arrested from Malappuram a few days ago.

Sreenivasan, former physical trainer of the RSS, was hacked to death by a six-member gang when he was at his automobile rental shop at Melamuri on April 16.

His murder was in apparent retaliation for the killing of SDPI worker A. Mohammed Subair at Elappully on the previous day. Subair was hacked to death by an RSS gang when he was returning home on a motorcycle after attending Friday prayers.

