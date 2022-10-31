Kerala

Sreenivasan murder: one more accused surrenders

One more accused in the murder of former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) physical trainer A. Sreenivasan surrendered before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Monday.

Jamsheer, 29, former area president of the Popular Front of India, was absconding since the murder that took place on April 16. He was the 12 th accused in the case.

So far, 31 people have been arrested in connection with Sreenivasan’s murder. The police said Jamsheer had been involved in the conspiracy that took place near the District Hospital on the night of April 15.

Srinivasan was hacked to death on April 16 afternoon in an apparent retaliation for the murder of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker A. Mohammed Subair at Elappully on April 15.

Subair was hacked to death by a group of RSS men while returning home from Juma prayers along with his father on a bike.


