Sreenivas murder: Three more SDPI activists arrested

The police on Monday arrested three more Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists, including two assailants, involved in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party’s OBC Morcha State secretary Ranjith Sreenivas.

Officials said the identity of the two arrested, who were directly involved in the killing of Sreenivas, would be revealed later. Disclosing their names and other details would negatively impact the ongoing investigation, they said.

The duo, hailing from Mannancherry in Alappuzha, were arrested by a team led by Alappuzha DySP N.R. Jayaraj. They will be produced before a local court on Tuesday.

A third person booked in connection with the case has been identified as Suhail (24) of Mullath ward in Alappuzha municipality. The police said he was arrested for helping one of the prime accused in the case escape and for destroying evidence.

Sreenivas was hacked to death at his house at Vellakinar in Alappuzha municipality on December 19 allegedly in retaliation for the murder of SDPI State secretary K.S. Shan at Mannancherry the night before. According to the police, the BJP leader was attacked by a gang of 12 people.

The police have so far arrested 14 people, including six assailants, in the Sreenivas murder case.


