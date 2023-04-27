ADVERTISEMENT

Sreenath Bhasi applies for AMMA membership

April 27, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of various film bodies deciding not to cooperate with actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi for their alleged misconduct at shooting locations, Mr. Bhasi has approached the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) for membership. AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu has confirmed that Mr. Bhasi has approached the organisation seeking membership. The membership applications are discussed by the executive committee, and the next executive committee will discuss this application as well, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US