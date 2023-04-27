HamberMenu
Sreenath Bhasi applies for AMMA membership

April 27, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of various film bodies deciding not to cooperate with actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi for their alleged misconduct at shooting locations, Mr. Bhasi has approached the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) for membership. AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu has confirmed that Mr. Bhasi has approached the organisation seeking membership. The membership applications are discussed by the executive committee, and the next executive committee will discuss this application as well, he said.

