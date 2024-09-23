ADVERTISEMENT

Sreemathy warns against deeds tarnishing CPI(M)‘s reputation

Updated - September 23, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) leader and former Minister P.K. Sreemathy paying tributes to Azhikodan Raghavan on his 53rd martyrdom day, at Payyambalam in Kannur on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

Former Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader P.K. Sreemathy has urged party workers not to give opportunities to adversaries to tarnish the party’s reputation. She was speaking at the commemoration of the 53rd martyrdom day of Azhikode Raghavan at Payyambalam.

Referring to the controversy surrounding P.V. Anvar, MLA, Ms. Sreemathy reaffirmed that the CPI(M) remained the party of the common people. Her comments came after the party State secretariat, following Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s stance, publicly distanced itself from Mr. Anvar, saying that his actions had become tools for the party’s adversaries.

The party rejected Mr. Anvar’s position, warning that his stance was weakening the organisation, the Left Democratic Front, and the government. The CPI(M) has urged Mr. Anvar to refrain from such approaches and withdraw his controversial statements.

Ms. Sreemathy also came down on what she termed “media terrorism” targeting the Kerala government, accusing the media of fabricating stories to boost ratings. “Kerala is witnessing an unprecedented campaign of fake news aimed at misleading the public against the LDF government,” she said, adding that only after proper investigation should action be taken in any case.

CPI(M) State committee member P. Jayarajan presided. Party district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, V. Sivadasan, MP; K.V. Sumesh, MLA, and, T.V. Rajesh were present.

